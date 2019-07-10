2.1 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Redondo Beach

Posted 4:34 AM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35AM, July 10, 2019
A map shows the area where a magnitude 2.1 earthquake hit on July 9, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook Redondo Beach on Tuesday night, rattling residents already weary from last week’s large temblors.

The earthquake occurred at 10:06 p.m. and had a hypocentral depth of about 5 miles, according to preliminary data from the Southern California Seismic Network.

Several people went to Twitter to discuss the small quake.

After the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes last week near Ridgecrest, many residents are on high alert.

