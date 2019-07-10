× 2.1 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Redondo Beach

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook Redondo Beach on Tuesday night, rattling residents already weary from last week’s large temblors.

The earthquake occurred at 10:06 p.m. and had a hypocentral depth of about 5 miles, according to preliminary data from the Southern California Seismic Network.

Several people went to Twitter to discuss the small quake.

After the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes last week near Ridgecrest, many residents are on high alert.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Felt a jolt in #RedondoBeach. Looks like a number of peeps in the area did. #earthquake — Nathan ♞ Levinson (@N8theSk8) July 10, 2019