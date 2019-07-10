2 Dead, 2 Teens Injured After Unknowingly Jumping Off SoCal Bridge to Avoid Being Hit by Cars After Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two males died and two teenage girls were seriously injured after authorities said they unknowingly jumped from a bridge following a car crash on a Carmel Valley freeway, according to San Diego television station KGTV.

A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on State Route 56 near Carmel Valley Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday when the car spun out for unknown reasons and crashed into a freeway barrier, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car was facing oncoming traffic when it came to a stop, officials said. Witnesses told CHP six people got out of the car and ran across freeway lanes toward the right shoulder to avoid the oncoming vehicles.

Four people from the group jumped over the right shoulder, not realizing they were leaping from a bridge, the CHP said.

The four fell 50 to 75 feet, and CHP officials said two males -- one 18 years old and the other whose age was not immediately released -- died at the scene.

A 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Two others from the group who did not jump were last seen running away from the freeway, KGTV reported.

The names of the deceased and the two hospitalized teens were not released.