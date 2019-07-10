4 Stabbed in Prison Riot Involving 25 Inmates in Monterey County

About 25 inmates rioted at a prison in Monterey County on Monday evening, resulting in four injuries, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a release.

Officials are investigating the cause of the riot that broke out in the Facility C unit day rooms at Salinas Valley State Prison at 6:30 p.m. Staff members deployed non-lethal rounds and pepper spray to end the incident, the prison said.

Four inmates were stabbed during the riot and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Three of those inmates have since returned to the prison, and the other remains at the hospital and is in fair condition,” the department said in the release.

