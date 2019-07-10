After Ridgecrest Quake, Experts Find Relatively Little Damage Overall

Posted 4:52 AM, July 10, 2019, by and

After major temblors on July 4 and 5, structural engineers descended on Ridgecrest expecting to study destruction from the largest earthquake to hit Southern California in nearly 20 years.

They found relatively little.

Yes, mobile homes were torn off foundations, chimneys fell, gas lines leaked and some homes caught fire. But overall, most buildings did fine — and many businesses were up and running within a day or two of the biggest shock, a magnitude 7.1.

“Ridgecrest, I’m just amazed,” California Earthquake Authority structural engineer Janiele Maffei said of the light damage.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Maps compare the epicenters of the 1994 magnitude 6.7 Northridge quake and the July 5, 2019 temblor that struck near Ridgecrest and Trona. (Credit: Jon Schleuss/Los Angeles Times)

Maps compare the epicenters of the 1994 magnitude 6.7 Northridge quake and the July 5, 2019 temblor that struck near Ridgecrest and Trona. (Credit: Jon Schleuss/Los Angeles Times)

.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.