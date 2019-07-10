Baby Boy Allegedly Kidnapped by His Mother in Paso Robles Found Safe

A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his mother in Paso Robles, prompting an Amber Alert in several California counties, has been found, officials said.

The alert was activated by the California Highway Patrol for San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties Wednesday afternoon.

The boy, Namaste Dix, was seen with his mother, Rashawna Bullock, 23, and possibly another woman in a 2012 dark gray Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number 6XKD235.

Bullock was having a supervised visit with the child and a child services worker when she allegedly demanded the worker’s cellphone, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported, citing a Paso Robles Police Department sergeant. When the man did not comply, Bullock, who had driven herself to the meeting point, got away with her son, the newspaper reported.

The Jeep was believed to be driven by Bullock’s mother, Sebrina Bullock, 50.

In an updated alert, the CHP said the boy was found and “suspects” were in custody, without elaborating.

The alert was canceled about 45 minutes after it was issued.

