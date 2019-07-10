Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show With Brigadier General Charles Duke & Gerald D. Griffen

Posted 2:20 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:28PM, July 10, 2019

General Charles Duke & Flight Director Gerald Griffin of the Apollo 11 mission joined anchors Lu Parker, Mark Mester and Kaj Goldberg on the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11a.  The men discussed their experiences and promoted a show taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

