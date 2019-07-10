× Body Found Off Newport Beach Amid Searching for Missing 18-Year-Old Swimmer: OCSD

Authorities in Newport Beach recovered the body of an unidentified man offshore Tuesday who they suspect died while swimming.

It’s unclear whether the body is that of a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen near the Newport Pier on July 1.

Until Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators confirm it, “we just do not know yet,” said Newport Beach lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke.

The person was an adult male wearing swimming clothes, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

