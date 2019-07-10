Bystanders Lift Overturned Truck to Help Couple After Crash in Montebello

A group of good Samaritans flipped over an overturned pickup truck to help two people who were trapped inside following a crash on the 60 Freeway in Montebello last weekend in a rescue that was caught on camera.

Good Samaritans work to flip an overturned SUV with two people trapped inside following a crash on the 60 Freeway in Montebello on July 7, 2019. (Credit: Maria Mora)

Jorge Tiznado and his wife Maria Del Rosario were driving down the freeway Sunday when they came across the crash scene, Tiznado said. Tiznado and other passers-by sprung into action, lifting the damaged truck back onto its wheels to help the driver and passenger escape the wreckage.

