Bystanders Lift Overturned Truck to Help Couple After Crash in Montebello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of good Samaritans flipped over an overturned pickup truck to help two people who were trapped inside following a crash on the 60 Freeway in Montebello last weekend in a rescue that was caught on camera.

Jorge Tiznado and his wife Maria Del Rosario were driving down the freeway Sunday when they came across the crash scene, Tiznado said. Tiznado and other passers-by sprung into action, lifting the damaged truck back onto its wheels to help the driver and passenger escape the wreckage.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 10, 2019.