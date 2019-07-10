Glendale Couple to Sue L.A. Fertility Clinic After New York Woman Gives Birth to Their Child in IVF Mixup: Lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Glendale couple plans to sue a downtown Los Angeles fertility clinic after a New York woman gave birth to their child in an in vitro fertilization mixup involving three different couples, lawyers said Wednesday.

CHA Fertility Center on Wilshire Boulevard implanted the couple's embryo through IVF in a woman who gave birth to the two babies in New York, and implanted the Glendale woman with an embryo from a third couple, lawyers from Peiffer Wolf Carr and Kane allege.

Each child born to the New York woman was found to be a genetic match to a different couple, lawyers said.

The Glendale couple then filed a lawsuit to recover their genetic child from the New York mother, in a legal process that took several months, the couple's lawyers said.

The New York couple, identified as A.P. and Y.Z., also filed a lawsuit against CHA Fertility Center on July 1, 2019, after a DNA test found that the two baby boys A.P. gave birth to were not a genetic match to the couple or to each other, CNN reported.

A.P. and Y.Z., who are both Asian, suspected a mixup when A.P. gave birth to two non-Asian babies.

It's unclear who are the genetic parents of the second baby born to A.P.

On Wednesday, the Glendale couple announced plans to file another lawsuit to "recover their losses and to sue for emotional distress inflicted in what is one of the worst embryo-related tragedies in U.S. history," the news release read.

"The Glendale couple was ensnared by CHA in an elaborate three-family cascade of errors that resulted in the New York woman bearing two children of different ethnicities from her own," the law firm said.

The fertility center's website said that "Los Angeles (CFC LA) has fulfilled the dreams of tens of thousands of aspiring parents from Southern California and beyond in over 22 countries."

A.P. and Y.Z. in New York still don't know what happened to their embryos, and are suing the center for the physical and emotional harm caused by the mixup, and accusing the center of medical malpractice, negligence and 14 other counts, CNN reported.

CHA Fertility Center could not be reached for comment.