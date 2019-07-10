How to Help Trona Residents Recovering From July Earthquakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trona, a community of some 1,900 residents in the Mojave Desert, was hit hard after two major earthquakes struck the region on July 4 and July 5.

As many as 50 structures sustained damages, including at least 10 homes deemed by inspectors too unsafe to stay in. The water pipes buckled from the powerful shaking, leaving the town with no clean running water amid triple-digit temperatures.

Officials and organizations have sent drinking water, portable showers and other supplies to Trona High School.

The Trona Neighborhood Watch Facebook page has also become a critical resource for the community. Those who run the page say people who wish to help can make a check to the Trona Community Chest.

"I want everyone to know none of the money given to Trona Community Chest leave Trona," Zana Eisenhour said in a Facebook post. "We have set a committee to make sure the funds are used in the best way."

Checks can be made to:

Account #53955

Desert Valley Credit Union

P.O. Box 367

Ridgecrest, CA 93556

Memo Line: Trona Disaster Fund

San Bernardino County also has been releasing information about the recovery process on its website. Officials have also set up a hotline for the residents affected at 877-410-8829.