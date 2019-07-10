Man Accused of Murder During ‘Family Disturbance’ in Murrieta

Police arrested a blood-soaked man on suspicion of murder after he was found standing over the body of a female victim during what was initially reproted as a “family disturbance” at a home in Murrieta on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

Jacob Aaron Lepe, 21, was being held without bail in connection with the killing, which took place about 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 23000 block of Abury Avenue, according to Murrieta Police Department officials and Riverside County booking records.

Officers first responded to the home after receiving a call reporting that “a male inside the residence was being aggressive toward members of his family,” Murrieta police said in a written statement.

“Officers located a male, later identified as Jacob Lepe, covered in what appeared to be blood standing over a female on the side of the residence,” according to the statement.

Lepe failed to comply with police commands, officials said. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody.

“The female that Lepe was standing over was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police statement said.

It was not clear how the victim died. The victim’s age and relationship to the suspect were also not available Wednesday.

Lepe was scheduled to appear in Riverside County Superior Court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Murrieta police Sgt. Brendan Carney at (951) 461-6358.