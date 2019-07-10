Man Sought After Getting Massage, Then Robbing Massage Parlor in Newhall, Detectives Say

Detectives are seeking the man pictured in this surveillance image in connection with the robbery of a Newhall massage parlor on June 27, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators are looking for a man who they say got a massage at a Newhall massage parlor last month, then brandished a handgun and robbed the business afterward.

The crime took place about 1:40 p.m. on June 27 at a massage parlor in the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a bulletin.

“After receiving his massage the suspect was attempting to make payment, but then lifted his shirt, revealing the  but of a handgun, and robbed the victims,” according to the bulletin.

Detectives described the robber as a Latino man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and of thin build. No getaway car was mentioned.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Burrow of the Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station at 661-255-1121. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bulletin, issued July 10, 2019.

