× O.C. Officials Warn of Scammers Trying to Take Advantage of Earthquake Anxiety

Officials are warning California residents to be wary of scammers trying to take advantage of their earthquake anxiety.

The state is on high alert after two major earthquakes rocked Southern California last week with enough force to rupture Highway 178 between Ridgecrest and Trona. Plus, there’s the possibility of more large earthquakes on the way.

While lingering aftershocks continue to rattle the Ridgecrest area, Orange County officials are warning residents of schemes aimed at convincing residents to leave their homes in what could be a prank or a ruse in an attempt to commit burglary.

The city of Aliso Viejo said in a Facebook post Monday that officials have been made aware of a scam in which residents are phoned by an unknown caller who claims to predict earthquakes and tells them to leave their homes for safety.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.