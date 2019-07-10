Police Searching for Man Suspected of Ramming His Car Into Woman During 2017 Domestic Dispute in Santa Ana

Police in Santa Ana are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman and rammed his car into her vehicle during a domestic dispute in 2017.

Jose Angel Moreno, 39, is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in an incident that happened on July 31, 2017, at an intersection on the 3300 block of South Harbor, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to police, Moreno threatened to kill the victim and when she left the home with her sister, he followed them in a separate vehicle and rammed it into the victim’s car.

When the victim got out of the car, police allege Moreno “intentionally” accelerated toward the two women.

Then, after getting out of his car, police said Moreno walked up to the victim and repeatedly struck her in the face.

A $50,000 arrest warrant has been issued for Moreno.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal M. Lopez at 714-245-8542, or mlopez15@santa-ana.org.