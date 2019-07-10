Ritual: The 30-Minute Gym With Co-Founder Ian Tan

Founder Ian Tan joined us live to tell us all about Ritual Gym. RITUAL GYM, a boutique fitness franchise dubbed ‘The Best Fitness Innovation in Years’ by GQ Magazine is now open in Santa Monica. Every visit to the gym will take no more than thirty minutes… that includes warm-up, a lung-busting high-intensity interval training workout, and shower in spa-grade facilities. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
