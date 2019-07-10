Robber Who Pistol-Whipped Pizza Delivery Driver Taken Into Custody After 11-Hour Standoff in Santa Ana

Watch Live: NYC Honoring Women’s World Cup Champs With Ticker Tape Parade

A man who police say tried to rob and carjack a Pizza Hut delivery driver before barricading himself in a home in Santa Ana was taken into custody Wednesday after a nearly 11-hour standoff with police.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear. However, authorities said they used a diversion device — typically gas or flash bangs — to draw the man out of the home.

The situation began at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when an armed man demanded money from a delivery driver who was standing outside his car at a Chevron gas station on Bristol Street. The driver apparently didn’t move fast enough, so the suspect pistol-whipped him with a handgun and tried to steal his car, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The man, who has not been identified, ran into a nearby neighborhood when the delivery driver spotted a patrol car nearby and called for police. He hopped over several fences as he fled from officers before entering a home in the 3200 block of South Thornton Street, Bertagna said.

