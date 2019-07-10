Live Video: On 20th Anniversary of Iconic World Cup Win, Rose Bowl Unveils Statue Honoring USWNT

Texas Man Missing Since April Was Eaten by His Own Dogs, Authorities Say

Freddie Mack is seen in a photo released by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on May 17, 2019.

Authorities say a 57-year-old Texas man who had been missing for months was eaten, bones and all, by his dogs.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King says Freddie Mack had serious health problems and it’s unclear whether his 18 dogs killed him or consumed his body after he died from a medical condition.

A relative reported Mack missing in May from his home near Venus, a community of fewer than 4,000 people about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The sheriff’s office says Mack wasn’t at his property and, after days of trying to find him, investigators returned and found animal feces containing bits of human hair, clothing and bone.

On Tuesday, medical examiners informed the sheriff’s department that DNA testing showed the bone fragments belonged to Mack.

