Woman Claims $2.5 Lottery Prize From Ticket Sold in South El Monte

First of fall, Linda Vo said she plans to pay off her house.

The woman claimed a $2.5 million prize this week after a Mega Millions lottery ticket she bought at a South El Monte market won the life-changing sum in a drawing in late-May, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched five of the six numbers in the May 28 drawing, missing only the Mega number, the California Lottery said in a written statement.

“We were so happy. We couldn’t sleep,” she said of learning she had won. “We’re gonna pay off the house.”

The owner of Home Mart, 9611 Garvey Avenue, will receive a $12,550 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, officials added.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky #MegaMillions ticket sold in South El Monte matched 5 of 6 numbers last night to win $2,510,032!!! Check out our link to see the store location and winning numbers… https://t.co/egwmf0SDzU #calottery — California Lottery (@calottery) May 29, 2019

