× 17-Year-Old Anaheim Girl Killed By Officers on 91 Fwy Was ‘in Possession’ of Replica Gun: Fullerton Police

Fullerton Police said Thursday that the 17-year-old girl killed by officers in a shooting on a freeway in Anaheim last week was “in possession” of a replica handgun.

Hannah Williams, of Anaheim, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Kramer Boulevard on July 5, in an incident involving Fullerton Police Department officers, authorities said.

Police initially said the fake gun “designed to look identical to a Berretta 92 FS handgun” was found next to her.

The details of what happened leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and police have not clarified how the teenager was connected to the fake gun.

The Fullerton Police officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera that captured the incident, police said.

Body cam footage and photos from the shooting will be released in the coming days, authorities said.

Police said information about what led up to the shooting will also be made available.

Hannah’s relatives gathered at the news conference at Anaheim City Hall last week, where they demanded answers as officials remained tight-lipped about what transpired.

“We maintain she was unarmed,” said Rev. Jarrett Maupin, spokesman for Williams’ family. “A fake gun is a fake gun.”

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Anaheim Police Department are investigating Williams’ actions leading up to the shooting and the officer’s actions “to determine if his use of deadly force was reasonable and justified,” Fullerton Police said, adding that the department is also investigating the incident.

No further details were available.