3 Hollywood Nightclubs Charged With Safety Violations by L.A. City Attorney’s Office

Three Hollywood nightclubs were hit with multiple counts of safety violations by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, officials announced Thursday.

The clubs were identified as Project LA, L'Scorpion and Rusty Mullet, City Attorney Mike Feuer said.

Project LA, located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd., faces 18 counts, including improper security, improper lighting and admitting minors.

L'Scorpion, located at 6679 Hollywood Blvd., faces 20 counts, including operating without permits, improper security and excess noise.

Rusty Mullet, at 1708 N. Las Palmas Ave., faces 22 counts, including improper security, operating without valid licenses and operating as a club instead of a restaurant. The owners and operators of this venue have decided voluntarily to close, Feuer said.

In addition, a fourth club had previously been charged in connection with safety violations, but is not abiding by the rules laid out in an agreement with the City Attorney's office.

The owners and operators of Liaison, at 1638 N. Las Palmas Ave., had entered a diversion program promising to clean up their act, but are still in violation of several rules. Feuer said he is planning on presenting the case to a judge to request sentences for those involved.

The City Attorney said the crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by his office, the Los Angeles Police Department and others to ensure public safety.

“It’s up to all of us to work to assure that all of Hollywood is safe for all our patrons," Feuer said.

He elaborated that, like in the Liaison case, owners can agree to their terms and continue to operate with little punitive actions. If they do agree to abide by the rules, they can face lesser consequences such as "meaningful community service," and fines, but if they violate agreements, they could face months in jail and thousands of dollars worth of fines.

"Our goal is not to be punitive for the sake of being punitive," Feuer said. "Our goal is to improve safety and the quality of life."