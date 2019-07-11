3 Killed in 2 Separate Crashes Near Camarillo

Three people died and four others escaped with minor injuries following two separate crashes that took place near Camarillo on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Firefighters work at the scene of a crash that left two people dead near Camarillo on July 11, 2019. (Credit: Ventura County Fire Department)

The first of the deadly crashes claimed two lives and was reported just after 7:50 p.m. at Las Posas Road and Laguna Road, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials and California Highway Patrol logs. It involved two cars, one of which ended up overturned in a ditch.

Paramedics pronounced two victims dead at the scene, fire officials said via social media. Two other people were treated for minor injuries and one declined medical care.

Another fatal crash was reported just minutes later at Fairway Drive and Venter School Road, just north of Camarillo, according to the CHP.

Officials work at the scene of a crash that left one person dead and another injured near Camarillo on July 11, 2019. (Credit: Ventura County Fire Department)

That crash was initially described in CHP logs as a solo-vehicle wreck. Images from the scene showed a badly damaged big rig.

One person was killed in the Fairway Drive crash, fire officials said. A second patient declined to be taken to a hospital.

Both crashes were being investigated by officers from the CHP’s Ventura-area office.

 

 

 

