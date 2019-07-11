67-Year-Old Street Vendor Beaten in Robbery for $80, 2 Men Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for two men who beat a 67-year-old street vendor while robbing him of $80 earlier this week in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The attack and robbery took place on Tuesday at 2nd Avenue and 36th Street, victim Arcadio Bernardino told KTLA.

Two men approached in a car and asked to buy snow cones, he said. But then they grabbed the vendor in a headlock and punched him repeatedly before stealing his money.

Bernardino lost a tooth in the attack but is recovering well.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

A fund has been established online to raise money to help the victim.