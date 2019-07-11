× Anaheim Man Admits to Having Sex With 12-Year-Old Girl He Met on Tinder

An Orange County man who had sex with a 12-year-old girl he met on the Tinder dating app will spend more than a year behind bars, court records show.

Sean Rickard, 22, of Anaheim pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed three counts of lewd acts with a minor younger than 14 and one count each of distributing pornography to a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct and luring a child with the intent to commit a crime, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

The girl told police she had posed as a 19-year-old woman on the app when she began talking to Rickard roughly a year ago. A few weeks before Rickard’s arrest, the girl told police she admitted to him that she was only 12. Santa Ana police say that didn’t dissuade Rickard from meeting her, though.

