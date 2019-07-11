Anaheim Police Seeking Person of Interest in Drug Lab Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Anaheim Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest in an explosion at a butane honey oil (BHO) extraction lab late Wednesday.

The explosion was first reported about 9:55 p.m. at a strip mall at 410 S. Euclid Street.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames quickly, officials said. Damage was limited to approximately $20,000.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area with extensive burns, but that man has not yet been located.

Evidence at the scene indicates Frederic Tabora, 35, of Anaheim, was possibly involved in the incident, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Tabora was arrested after a similar BHO lab explosion in January 2016 at 2000 W. Blue Violet Court in Anaheim. That caused more than $450,000 in structural damage.

BHO extraction involves heating explosive gasses to extract THC from cannabis leaves.

Police said BHO labs have been on the rise in California over the past several years.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or at occrimestoppers.org.