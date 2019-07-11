Man’s Car Impaled by Cactus in Arizona DUI Crash

A man in Pima County, Arizona, ran his car over a median on Wednesday and ending up dangerously close to the business end of a saguaro cactus.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that when they arrived the man appeared disoriented and suffered minor injuries.

He was later arrested and charged with DUI.

When it comes to unexpected road hazards, you can’t get more Arizona than a saguaro. This massive cactus species can grow over 40 feet tall, making them ideal symbols of the glory of the American Southwest and, also, very effective battering rams. According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, saguaro cacti are a protected native plant with laws and penalties regarding their movement, treatment and destruction.