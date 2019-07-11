Arrest Made After Remains Found Amid Search for Kentucky Mom Who Vanished After Leaving Bar

The discovery of unidentified human remains in Garrard County, Kentucky, has led to one arrest in the case of missing Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock, according to police.

David Sparks, 23, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday morning, police said in a news release. The remains were found Wednesday night on a property at Fall Lick Road owned by Sparks’ family.

Sparks had been a suspect in Spurlock’s disappearance immediately after she went missing, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy told CNN Thursday. Police had searched the property in February, but nothing was found at that time.

Purdy tweeted that just before midnight, investigators found human remains in Garrard County. “We cannot confirm the identity of the individual due to decomposition that has occurred,” Purdy told CNN affiliate WKYT.

Police did not divulge the exact location on the property where the remains were found due to the sensitivity of the investigation. The state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort will perform an autopsy on and identify the remains, Purdy tweeted.

Spurlock last seen leaving a bar

Spurlock has been missing since January 4. The 23-year old mother of four was last seen leaving The Other Bar, located in Lexington. Shortly after her disappearance, police questioned three men seen with her on surveillance footage from the bar, but no one was charged with any criminal offenses.

Her family set up a Facebook page in the hopes of gathering information and offered a $15,000 reward for the first tip that leads to Spurlock’s return or recovery or the arrest of a suspect.

On the six-month anniversary of Spurlock’s disappearance, Savannah’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, told WKYT that she took time to remember the times they spent together. “We would be grilling out, playing games, hanging with the grandbabies,” she said.

After leaving The Other Bar on the night of her disappearance, Savannah Spurlock made a FaceTime call to her mother while in a vehicle. That was the last time she saw her daughter’s face, Ellen Spurlock said.

Purdy said that over the past several months, there’s been a “large police presence” connected to the investigation and cooperation among the Richmond police department, the Garrard County police, Kentucky state police and the FBI.

“The phone call we had earlier today was credible and led us to finding these human remains,” Purdy said Wednesday. “Hopefully, this is going to provide some answers.”

Further comment will be made when additional details are available, police said.