Authorities Investigate Possible Drug Lab Explosion in Anaheim, Burn Victim Spotted Running From Scene

Detectives were investigating the possibility an illicit drug lab caused an explosion in an Anaheim neighborhood in which a person was spotted running from the scene with severe burns late Wednesday, officials said.

The explosion was first reported about 9:55 p.m. in a building in a commercial property at 410 S. Euclid Street, Anaheim Fire & Rescue said via social media.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames while the fire remained small, officials said.

“Witnesses report a possible suspect fleeing the scene (on) foot with extensive burns,” fire officials said in a written statement. Officials continued looking for that person Wednesday night.

Fire investigators and Anaheim Police Department detectives were working together “to determine if the explosion and resulting fire were caused by an illicit drug lab,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department.