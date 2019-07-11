California Lawmakers Approve Multi-Billion Dollar Wildfire Bill

Posted 12:00 AM, July 11, 2019
Power lines rest on cars that were burned by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California lawmakers have approved a sprawling bill meant to shore up the state’s major electric utilities in the face of another wildfire season.

The biggest power companies will have to spend billions of dollars on safety improvements under the bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

The measure would also create a fund to compensate victims of wildfires caused by utility equipment in certain circumstances. Survivors of major fires last year say the measure will give them more leverage to get compensation from Pacific Gas & Electric despite it being in bankruptcy.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about rushing the lengthy bill. The final draft was published less than a week ago.

But Newsom wanted the legislation before lawmakers adjourned for a monthlong recess after this week.

