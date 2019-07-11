× Coastal Commission to Consider Recommendation to Start Phasing Out Off-Roading at Oceano Dunes

The California Coastal Commission on Thursday will consider a recommendation to begin phasing out off-road riding at Oceano Dunes, the only seaside state park that allows vehicles on its beaches and dunes.

The commission meeting in San Luis Obispo follows decades of controversy over the use of quads, motorcycles, side-by-sides and other off-highway vehicles at the popular park a few miles south of Pismo Beach.

Area residents and conservationists complain that off-roaders have crushed endangered species beneath their wheels, disrupted sensitive habitat and sent clouds of unhealthy dust billowing into their neighborhoods.

For their part, off-road enthusiasts and campers have accused coastal regulators and detractors of elitism and overreach. They have launched an intensive campaign to maintain access to the beach.

