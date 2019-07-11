× Deputies Shoot, Kill Domestic Violence Suspect Armed With Knife in Adelanto: Officials

Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident in Adelanto that ended with deputies fatally shooting the alleged perpetrator, authorities said Thursday.

Darrell Allen, 32, of Adelanto, was shot and killed after deputies responded to a report of domestic battery on the 18100 block of Poinciana Road around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Officials allege Allen was trying to kill the woman he was attacking.

When deputies got to the location, the victim told them Allen had fled on foot. The deputies began searching the area and were able to find him in the laundry room of a nearby apartment complex, investigators said.

Before authorities had breached the door, Allen allegedly emerged and began moving toward the deputies while wielding a knife.

That’s when at least one deputy opened fire, officials say.

Investigators have not said how many deputies shot at Allen, or how many times or where the suspect was struck.

He was taken to the Victor Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are now investigating whether the deadly use of force was in line with department policy.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Detective Kevin McCurdy at 909-387-3589, or submit a tip anonymously at 800-782-7463.