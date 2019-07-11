Disneyland’s Second Star Wars Land Attraction Opening Is Delayed to Mid-January

The Millennium Falcon ride in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is seen on May 29, 2019. (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Disneyland announced Thursday that the second attraction at its new Star Wars land won’t open til Jan. 17 — after the peak winter holiday season.

The Anaheim theme park had previously said the Rise of the Resistance ride would open this year.

The ride is designed to put parkgoers in the middle of a fierce battle between resistance fighters and the evil forces of the First Order. An identical ride will open a month earlier at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest expansion in the park’s history, opened May 31 with only one ride in operation, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, an interactive simulator attraction that makes visitors feel like they are flying the iconic spaceship.

