Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyers Ask for Home Detention at His $77 Million NYC Mansion Ahead of Bail Hearing

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein proposed a bail package on Thursday that would allow the multimillionaire alleged sex trafficker to remain out of jail pending trial and live instead in home detention at his Upper East Side mansion, one of the largest residences in Manhattan and valued at $77 million, according to court documents.

The defense proposal also would put Epstein under electronic monitoring by GPS, post a “substantial” personal recognizance bond secured by his Manhattan home, and deregister and ground his private jet.

Prosecutors have asked that Epstein be detained without bail until his trial. His bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Epstein is in custody in New York at the Metropolitan Correctional Center after pleading not guilty Monday to federal charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Manhattan US Attorney’s office, the financier is alleged to have run a sex-trafficking enterprise in which he paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, worked with employees and associates who would lure the girls to his residences, and paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.