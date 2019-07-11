NorCal Baby Sitter, Camp Counselor Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Producing Child Porn

Federal officials say a Northern California baby sitter and camp counselor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and conspiring to distribute child pornography.

United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer sentenced 21-year-old Ryan Michael Spencer Wednesday.

Spencer pleaded guilty in October to producing child pornography of children he took care of as baby-sitter, camp counselor and teacher-in-training in Aptos.

Federal prosecutors say Spencer molested at least two of the children he babysat, including one boy who was younger than 10 years old. They say investigators found a video on Spencer’s iPhone that shows him molesting one child.

Detectives with the FBI started investigating Spencer after they found child pornography in a computer belonging to Spencer’s co-defendant, Bryan Petersen, a chess coach and tutor in the Tiburon area.