NorCal Caretaker Accused of Sexually Abusing Disabled Children Kills Himself on Train Tracks

Posted 5:42 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, July 11, 2019
A SMART train is seen in a photo posted to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit's Facebook page.

Authorities say a man who killed himself by laying in front on an oncoming commuter train in Northern California had been charged with sexually abusing disabled children under his care.

Sixty-eight-year-old Keith Marcum was struck by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train on Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says train video clearly shows Marcum laying on the tracks moments before the train arrived.

For 30 years, Marcum operated a care facility at his Rohnert Park home for adults and children with mental and physical disabilities.

He was charged in May with sodomy, forced lewd acts on a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and possessing child pornography.

He had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

