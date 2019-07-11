× Preliminary Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Strikes Barstow Area

A preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck the Barstow area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It follows two major quakes — magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1 — that shook the broader Southern California region days earlier as part of a swarm of thousands of smaller earthquakes and aftershocks.

On Tuesday, officials said a man was found pinned under a vehicle in Nevada about 100 miles from the quakes’ epicenters near Ridgecrest. His death could be the first fatality in the earthquakes.