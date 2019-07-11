Preliminary Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Strikes Barstow Area

The epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake in the Barstow area on July 11, 2019, is seen in this image from the U.S. Geological Survey.

A preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck the Barstow area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It follows two major quakes — magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1 — that shook the broader Southern California region days earlier as part of a swarm of thousands of smaller earthquakes and aftershocks.

On Tuesday, officials said a man was found pinned under a vehicle in Nevada about 100 miles from the quakes’ epicenters near Ridgecrest. His death could be the first fatality in the earthquakes.

