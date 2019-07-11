× R. Kelly Arrested in Chicago on Federal Sex Crime Charges

R&B singer R. Kelly, 52, was arrested in Chicago by officers from the New York City Police Department and Homeland Security investigators, according to KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago.

The Chicago station reports that he was arrested on federal sex crime charges.

R. Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for alleged crimes against four victims between 1998 and 2010.

In March, he had been taken into custody for failing to pay child support, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelly has been linked to allegations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades.

He has been sued by several women who accuse him of having sex with them when they were minors. He has denied the allegations, and most of the cases, with the exception of the trial in which he was acquitted, have been settled out of court.

And although he is one of the most successful R&B artists of all time, there has been a growing movement against him, including the #MuteRKelly campaign to stop the streaming and radio plays of his music.

In July 2017, BuzzFeed published an explosive article describing accusations that Kelly retained a group of adult women against their will as part of what some of their parents called a “cult.”

Joycelyn Savage, one of the women, denied the claims and asked her parents, through a video shared with TMZ, to stop talking about her relationship with Kelly.

In January, the launch of a documentary series called “Surviving R. Kelly” on Lifetime helped boost the public campaign against him.

In that series, the women said they were subjected to abusive sex.