‘Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story’ With Jacob Tobia

Posted 11:00 AM, July 11, 2019, by

Writer, Producer and Author Jacob Tobia joined us live to talk about their bestselling memoir “Sissy- A Coming of Gender Story” The book is a heart-wrenching, eye-opening, and giggle-inducing memoir about what it’s like to grow up not sure if you’re (a) a boy, (b) a girl, (c) something in between, or (d) all of the above.  Jacob is a gender nonconforming writer, producer, and performer based in Los Angeles. A member of both the Forbes “30 Under 30” and the “OUT 100,” Jacob’s writing and advocacy have been featured by MSNBC, The New York Times, TIME, The Guardian, and Teen Vogue, among others. For more info on Jacob and the book, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.

