Something for the Summer: Guatemalan Masks at the Fowler Museum

Gayle Anderson continues the “SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER” series of reports at the Fowler Museum at UCLA where we can see for free the GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION.

This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

