Something for the Summer: Guatemalan Masks at the Fowler Museum

Posted 8:50 AM, July 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:24AM, July 11, 2019

Gayle Anderson continues the “SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER” series of reports at the Fowler Museum at UCLA where we can see for free the GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION.

This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.