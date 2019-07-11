Chef Ludo Lefebvre and Chef Gilles Epie joined us live with a taste of their new three month summer pop-up at the Restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills. Beginning July 10 The Restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills will transform into “Summer of Ludo & Gilles” transporting guests and locals to the South of France with a French inspired food menu and a comprehensive Rose list. For more info, you can go to the restaurants website or follow them on social media.
Summer of Ludo and Gilles New Pop-up at The Restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills
