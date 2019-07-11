× Temps Expected to Jump 5 to 10 Degrees Next Week as July Gloom Evaporates

After the gloom and doom of early July — with cloudy skies in many areas and major earthquakes that shook holiday plans — Angelenos can look forward to brighter weather.

Across the Los Angeles area, temperatures will jump 5 to 10 degrees above normal next week. Meteorologists don’t expect to issue advisories in most areas, but they are warning people to prepare for the heat.

In downtown Los Angeles, temperatures have been about 83 degrees lately. By Saturday, the mercury will rise to 88 degrees and hover there for several days, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the L.A. station of the National Weather Service.

The coasts — including Long Beach — can expect a similar outlook, and the marine layer will thin out. The combination should make for perfect beach weather.

