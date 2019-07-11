Tips From Public Lead to Arrest of Suspect in Newhall Massage Parlor Robbery

Posted 6:25 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, July 11, 2019
Detectives are seeking the man pictured in this surveillance image in connection with the robbery of a Newhall massage parlor on June 27, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Detectives are seeking the man pictured in this surveillance image in connection with the robbery of a Newhall massage parlor on June 27, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Tipsters led deputies to a suspect in a robbery at a Newhall massage parlor Thursday, a day after investigators released photos of the suspect in hopes of generating leads, officials said.

Louie Gonzalez, 22, of Santa Clarita was arrested shortly after noon in connection with the crime, which took place on June 27 at a massage parlor in the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and county booking records.

He received a massage at the business, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. But when it came time to pay, he displayed a handgun that was tucked into his waistband and robbed the parlor.

Officials released surveillance camera images of the suspect Wednesday in hopes someone would recognize him. It worked.

“Acting on tips from the public,” detectives identified Gonzalez as a suspect and arrested him Thursday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Bail for Gonzalez was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, records show.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bulletin, issued July 11, 2019.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bulletin, issued July 11, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.