Tips From Public Lead to Arrest of Suspect in Newhall Massage Parlor Robbery

Tipsters led deputies to a suspect in a robbery at a Newhall massage parlor Thursday, a day after investigators released photos of the suspect in hopes of generating leads, officials said.

Louie Gonzalez, 22, of Santa Clarita was arrested shortly after noon in connection with the crime, which took place on June 27 at a massage parlor in the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and county booking records.

He received a massage at the business, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. But when it came time to pay, he displayed a handgun that was tucked into his waistband and robbed the parlor.

Officials released surveillance camera images of the suspect Wednesday in hopes someone would recognize him. It worked.

“Acting on tips from the public,” detectives identified Gonzalez as a suspect and arrested him Thursday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Bail for Gonzalez was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, records show.