U.S. Senators Propose National Monument Honoring Journalists Killed on the Job

Posted 4:22 AM, July 11, 2019, by
Brian Dailey (center) and Mandy Nottingham (right) pay their respects at a glass memorial etched with the names of journalists who were killed while doing their job, during the annual Journalist Memorial Re-Dedication ceremony, at the Newseum, on June 3, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Dailey' partner was WYFF-TV reporter Mike McCormick, who was killed earlier in the year while covering tropical storm Alberto in North Carolina. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Three U.S. senators want a new memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor journalists killed in the line of duty.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is joining Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on legislation that would establish the memorial. The senators say it would be a privately funded memorial constructed on federal lands in the nation’s capital.

Collins says the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She says it would honor those who “sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting.”

The senators say about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which would be a non-profit arm of the National Press Club.

