Woman Dies After Being Shot Near Long Beach Courthouse

A homicide investigation is underway in Long Beach after a woman was fatally shot near the courthouse on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to her upper torso in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue just before 8 a.m., according to Shaunna Dandoy, the Long Beach Police Department’s public information officer

The critically wounded woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Dandoy said.

She has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives are working to identify the shooter and determine a motive in the case.

All lanes of Magnolia, as well as westbound lanes on Third Street, were closed as police investigate, according to Dandoy.

No additional information has been released.

