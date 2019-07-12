2 Explosive Devices Found in Home of Yucaipa Man Who Choked Woman, Bit Her Forehead: Police

Two working explosive devices were found in the Yucaipa home of a man who choked a woman and bit her forehead, the Yucaipa Police Department said in a news release.

Homemade explosive devices found in a house in Yucaipa on July 10, 2019, are seen in a photo provided by the Yucaipa Police Department.

Deputies responded to the 34000 block of Wildwood Canyon Road at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an assault, authorities said.

When they arrived, deputies determined that Dominic Champion Stucker, 24, didn’t let the victim leave the location after biting and choking her, according to Yucaipa police.

The victim eventually fled after Stucker armed himself with a gun, the department said.

Stucker was arrested at his home, where police served a warrant to search for the gun.

Deputies did not find a gun, but instead found “suspected improvised explosive devices,” at the home and determined that two of them were functional, the Yucaipa Police Department said.

Officers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Bombs and Arson Division responded to the residence and “rendered the devices safe,” police said.

Stucker was booked on charges including domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapons and possession of a destructive device, authorities said.

He is being held on $550,000 bail, according to police.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

