× 3 People Killed in 2 Camarillo-Area Crashes Are Identified by Authorities

Three people killed in two separate crashes in the Camarillo area were identified by California Highway Patrol officials Friday morning.

The deadly crashes occurred just minutes apart Thursday evening and claimed the lives of two Camarillo residents and a Panorama City man.

The first one occurred at the intersection of Las Posas and Laguna roads just after 7:50 p.m.

Teruyo Washington, a 71-year-old woman, was driving a 2009 Honda northbound along Las Posas when a 2018 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Laguna failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Honda at the intersection, according to CHP officials.

Washington and a male passenger, 76-year-old Lawrence Washington, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were residents of Camarillo.

Juan Llamos, the 23-year-old driver of the Challenger, and Anthony Zaragoza, a 21-year-old passenger, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Los Robles Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The second crash involved a single semi-truck and killed Romeo Marquez, 31, of Panorama City, according to CHP.

Marquez was driving a 2012 Peterbilt truck that was towing another semi-truck northbound along Fairway Drive at about 7:50 p.m. when he lost control and drove off the road just north of Deseo Drive, CHP officials said.

“The truck rolled down an embankment into an adjacent golf course,” officials said in a news release.

Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear why he lost control and both crashes remain under investigation.

34.216394 -119.037602