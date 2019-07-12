× Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Hits Near Ridgecrest, Rattles SoCal 1 Week After Major Earthquake

A magnitude 4.9 aftershock struck near Ridgecrest and rattled Southern California early Friday morning, one week after two major earthquakes hit the region.

The quake hit at about 6:11 a.m. about 5 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest, 12.4 miles east of Inyokern and 13.7 miles southwest of Searles Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.1 aftershock followed about two minutes later in the same region, according to USGS.

USGS previously said the quake hit southeast of the Ridgecrest.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into Earthquake Emergency Mode, with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling the area to identify any damage or emergency needs, authorities said.

No damage or injuries were reported as of 6:45 a.m.

