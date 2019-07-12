× Angels Pay Tribute to Pitcher Tyler Skaggs During Friday’s Game

The Angels paid homage to the memory of late teammate Tyler Skaggs by taking the field Friday night at Angel Stadium wearing his name and number.

All players donned red home jerseys emblazoned with Skaggs’ name and the number 45, which he wore with the Angels since 2014.

The tribute to Skaggs was one of many by the Angels. They plastered his likeness around Angel Stadium, from “Tyler Skaggs, 1991-2019” signs on the LED ribbon boards to an image of him preparing to throw a pitch on the same spot on the center field wall that once bore a picture of Nick Adenhart, the Angels pitcher who died during the 2009 season.

The Angels also celebrated Skaggs’ life in a ceremony prior to playing Seattle in the first series since the All-Star break. Skaggs’ mother, Debbie, and his wife, Carli, stood on the field with his stepfather, Dan, and stepbrother Garret as the Angels played a minute-long tribute video and held a 45-second moment of silence. Debbie, the longtime Santa Monica High softball coach, threw a ceremonial first pitch to Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney for a strike.

