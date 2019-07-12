× Authorities ID Body Found Off Newport Beach Coast as Missing 18-Year-Old British Tourist

The body of an 18-year-old British tourist who went missing July 1 while snorkeling by the Newport Pier has been recovered, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities confirmed Friday that Christopher Nguyen’s body was found earlier in the week about 300 yards off the Newport Beach coast.

Nguyen was reportedly celebrating his 18th birthday the morning he went missing.

Newport Beach lifeguards received a report Tuesday of a body in the ocean off 28th Street, according to Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew responded and spotted Nguyen’s body floating offshore.

