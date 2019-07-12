Man Suspected of Assaulting His Mother Is Detained in Venice Beach After Leading Officers on Pursuit From O.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers tased and detained a man in a packed Venice Beach parking lot after he led them on a pursuit from Orange County to Los Angeles County Friday afternoon, aerial video showed.

The driver is suspected of assaulting his mother and violating a restraining order, according to Placentia Police Department Sergeant Joe Connell.

The fleeing SUV was seen going the wrong way in the Santa Monica area before driving into a packed parking lot in Venice Beach, aerial video showed.

In the parking lot near the boardwalk, the man stopped the vehicle, emerged topless and barefoot, and appeared to walk away waving his arms around while several officers pointed guns at him, video showed.

One officer can then be seen tasing the man, who fell to ground.

Officers put the man in handcuffs and escorted him onto a police vehicle as a large crowd of beachgoers gathered to watch.

The pursuit started in Placentia when local police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, then started pursuing the vehicle before California Highway Patrol took over the chase, following the SUV into L.A. County, authorities said.

At one point during the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle was seen stuck in traffic on the northbound 405 Freeway near LAX, then weaving in and out between cars and making hand gestures outside his window.

The unidentified driver is wanted for assault and for making criminal threats against his mother, Connell said.

Police said it's the man's third time violating a restraining order.

The mother's condition is unknown.

No further details were immediately available.

The pursuit driver was taken into custody after CHP officers used less-than-lethal force near the boardwalk of Venice Beach https://t.co/iWFzMRMZAJ pic.twitter.com/GReGMYzYaf — KTLA (@KTLA) July 12, 2019