Avocado Prices Rise as Production Drops in Mexico

Posted 9:45 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, July 12, 2019
Avocados are displayed at a produce market on April 2, 2019, in San Francisco.(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Avocados are displayed at a produce market on April 2, 2019, in San Francisco.(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mexicans are dismayed by the continued increases in the price for avocados, a staple of the country’s cuisine.

The government says increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame.

The price in the United States hit $2.23 per pound this week. The most expensive stores in Mexico price them about the same, though the average price is just under $2.

Some Mexicans say they have cut back their consumption due to high prices.

But it’s also led to outrage, as recipes have begun appearing in Mexico for making so-called guacamole without avocados.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.